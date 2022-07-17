Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the June 15th total of 300,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 853,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of VVR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.80. 1,492,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,197. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $4.53.
Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
