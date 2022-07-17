Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the June 15th total of 300,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 853,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VVR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.80. 1,492,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,197. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.73 and a 1-year high of $4.53.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVR. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 127,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

