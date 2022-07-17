Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the June 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSMQ stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $26.19.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.027 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMQ. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 248.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $488,000.

