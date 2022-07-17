Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Stock Position Raised by Retirement Solution Inc.

Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.2% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $22.43.

