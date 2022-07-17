Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Shares Bought by Retirement Solution Inc.

Retirement Solution Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc. owned 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $25.26.

