Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Stake Boosted by Retirement Solution Inc.

Retirement Solution Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Retirement Solution Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 126,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSJN opened at $23.35 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average is $24.19.

