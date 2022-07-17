Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Down 36.3% in June

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,814,400 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the June 15th total of 35,792,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 133.3 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Up 2.1 %

IITSF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,525. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

