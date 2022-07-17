International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

International Stem Cell Stock Performance

Shares of ISCO stock remained flat at $0.46 on Friday. 74 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046. International Stem Cell has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.81.

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products in North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell.

