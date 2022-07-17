International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
International Stem Cell Stock Performance
Shares of ISCO stock remained flat at $0.46 on Friday. 74 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046. International Stem Cell has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.81.
About International Stem Cell
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Stem Cell (ISCO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for International Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.