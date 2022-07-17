International Battery Metals Ltd (CNSX:IBAT) Director William Webster Iv Purchases 30,000 Shares

International Battery Metals Ltd (CNSX:IBAT – Get Rating) Director William Webster Iv purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.21 per share, with a total value of C$66,417.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at C$139,475.70.
International Battery Metals Price Performance
International Battery Metals Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$1.11.
About International Battery Metals
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
Receive News & Ratings for International Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.