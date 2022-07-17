International Battery Metals Ltd (CNSX:IBAT) Director William Webster Iv Purchases 30,000 Shares

International Battery Metals Ltd (CNSX:IBAT – Get Rating) Director William Webster Iv purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.21 per share, with a total value of C$66,417.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares in the company, valued at C$139,475.70.

International Battery Metals Price Performance

International Battery Metals Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$1.11.

About International Battery Metals

International Battery Metals Ltd. operates as an exploration company in Canada. The company engages in the acquisition and exploration of metals used in the production of batteries. It primarily focuses on exploring lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Rheingold Exploration Corp. and changed its name to International Battery Metals Ltd.

