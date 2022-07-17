Insider Selling: Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Sells $166,489.32 in Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 78,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $166,489.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 908,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,408.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neotribe Partners I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heliogen alerts:

On Wednesday, July 13th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 13,545 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $27,360.90.

On Friday, July 8th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 146,046 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $331,524.42.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 125,251 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $261,774.59.

Heliogen Price Performance

Shares of HLGN opened at $1.98 on Friday. Heliogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heliogen

About Heliogen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heliogen by 67.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heliogen by 264.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Heliogen in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Heliogen by 1,178.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Heliogen in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.