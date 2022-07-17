Insider Selling: Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder Sells $166,489.32 in Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 78,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $166,489.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 908,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,408.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Neotribe Partners I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 13,545 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $27,360.90.
- On Friday, July 8th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 146,046 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $331,524.42.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 125,251 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $261,774.59.
Heliogen Price Performance
Shares of HLGN opened at $1.98 on Friday. Heliogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heliogen
About Heliogen
Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heliogen (HLGN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.