Insider Selling: GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Insider Sells £379,957.50 in Stock

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) insider Chris Clark sold 87,750 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 433 ($5.15), for a total transaction of £379,957.50 ($451,899.98).

GBG stock opened at GBX 440.40 ($5.24) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 485.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 560.04. GB Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 383 ($4.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 976 ($11.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,291.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a GBX 3.81 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. GB Group’s payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GBG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GB Group from GBX 415 ($4.94) to GBX 1,000 ($11.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($12.49) target price on shares of GB Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,007.50 ($11.98).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

