Insider Buying: Rare Foods Australia Limited (ASX:RFA) Insider Acquires A$19,976.82 in Stock

Rare Foods Australia Limited (ASX:RFA – Get Rating) insider Peter Harold purchased 344,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$19,976.82 ($13,497.85).

Rare Foods Australia Stock Performance

Rare Foods Australia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rare Foods Australia Limited owns and operates an abalone sea ranching business in Australia, Asia, Europe, and North America. It develops its sea ranching for aquaculture. The company produces wild, ocean grown, and green lip abalones. The company was formerly known as Ocean Grown Abalone Limited and changed its name to Rare Foods Australia Limited in November 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Foods Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Foods Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.