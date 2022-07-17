Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,817,400 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the June 15th total of 965,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 158.0 days.
Inpex Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPXHF traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $10.06. 1,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791. Inpex has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78.
Inpex Company Profile
