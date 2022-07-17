Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,817,400 shares, an increase of 88.3% from the June 15th total of 965,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 158.0 days.

Inpex Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPXHF traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $10.06. 1,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791. Inpex has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78.

Get Inpex alerts:

Inpex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.