iMe Lab (LIME) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.69 Million

iMe Lab (LIME) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 17th. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, iMe Lab has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $250,884.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00035254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021964 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001881 BTC.

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform.

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

