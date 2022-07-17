iMe Lab (LIME) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.69 Million

iMe Lab (LIME) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 17th. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, iMe Lab has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $1.69 million and approximately $250,884.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00035254 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001643 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00021964 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001881 BTC.
iMe Lab Coin Profile
iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform.
iMe Lab Coin Trading
