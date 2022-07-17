ImageCoin Price Tops $0.0014 (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. ImageCoin has a market cap of $18,037.20 and approximately $973.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 41.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000497 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,859,413 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

