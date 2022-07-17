Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 15,752.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,085 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina Stock Performance

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,157 shares of company stock worth $271,960 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN opened at $189.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.27.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

