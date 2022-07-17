Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 12,500 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.81%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

