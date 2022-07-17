Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $12,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at $47,978,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chubb Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.08.

Chubb stock opened at $184.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.27 and a 200-day moving average of $203.46. The firm has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $159.47 and a 1-year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

