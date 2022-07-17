Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Raymond James worth $14,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $176,209,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 24,537.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,193,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,490,000 after acquiring an additional 585,911 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 2,351.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 551,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,358,000 after acquiring an additional 528,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 856,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,040,000 after acquiring an additional 409,944 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Stock Up 3.3 %

Raymond James stock opened at $90.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a one year low of $81.96 and a one year high of $117.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average of $101.07.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

