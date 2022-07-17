Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $18.53 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,789 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,027 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $56.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

