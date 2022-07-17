Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $12.59 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $12,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,027,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,440,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,504,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,004,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,704,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $791,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $535,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,462 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,158.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,203.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,341.49. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,082.78 and a one year high of $1,714.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

