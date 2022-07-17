Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Markel worth $11,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 438.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,572,000 after buying an additional 136,327 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Markel by 3.3% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,365,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,684,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,525.00.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 78 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,319.71 per share, with a total value of $102,937.38. Following the purchase, the director now owns 603 shares in the company, valued at $795,785.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,272.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,175.35 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,321.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,328.80.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 72.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

