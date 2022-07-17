Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,971 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 12,583 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $13,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 106,535 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 47,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $63.26 and a one year high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.14.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $423,112.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

