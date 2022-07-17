Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,708 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 132,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,082,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 236,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PEP stock opened at $171.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $236.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.48 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

