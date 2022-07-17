Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after buying an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,308,097,000 after buying an additional 208,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,261,136,000 after purchasing an additional 214,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,784,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TMO stock opened at $538.87 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $210.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $539.59 and a 200-day moving average of $562.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

