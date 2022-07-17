Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 40,752 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 445,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,752 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $21,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

NYSE:WFC opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.