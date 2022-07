IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

IHI Stock Performance

Shares of IHICY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 981. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32. IHI has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $7.90.

Get IHI alerts:

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.28. IHI had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHI will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas. It provides boilers that combust various fuels to supply steam for power generation and production processes; and supplies gas turbines, gas engines, and diesel engines for land use, as well as small to large engines for large vessels and high-speed boats.

Featured Stories

