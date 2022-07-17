iExec RLC (RLC) Price Reaches $0.95 on Major Exchanges

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $76.78 million and $7.62 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One iExec RLC coin can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00004525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a coin. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 coins. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

