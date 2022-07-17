Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) Short Interest Update

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICNC. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $3,972,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,348,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its holdings in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 872,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 382,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Stock Performance

Iconic Sports Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Company Profile

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp.

