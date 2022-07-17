Ï„Bitcoin Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $290,534.11 and approximately $257.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $937.21 or 0.04432768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004729 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00048844 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001652 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00021507 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001794 BTC.
Ï„Bitcoin Profile
Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020.
Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin
Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.