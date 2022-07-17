Hydro (HYDRO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,956.00

Hydro (HYDRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. One Hydro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Hydro has a market cap of $362,089.40 and approximately $4,956.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hydro has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.
Hydro Coin Profile
Hydro is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.
Hydro Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.
