HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

HUYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HUYA from $6.80 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get HUYA alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in HUYA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in HUYA by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 25.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Price Performance

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. HUYA has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. HUYA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HUYA will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.