Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,801,000 after purchasing an additional 144,216 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,895,000 after acquiring an additional 110,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 569,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,314,000 after acquiring an additional 160,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE HII opened at $204.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $228.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.68.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

