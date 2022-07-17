Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.12.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 5.2 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBAN opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.31.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

