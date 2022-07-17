Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Up 126.4% in June

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 126.4% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hudson Global by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hudson Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global Stock Down 1.7 %

Hudson Global stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global ( NASDAQ:HSON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $51.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.50 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

