Hord Price Down 20.6% Over Last Week (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Hord has a total market cap of $947,285.76 and $106,974.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hord has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00048492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00021521 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.