Hord Price Down 20.6% Over Last Week (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Hord has a total market cap of $947,285.76 and $106,974.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hord has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00048492 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00021521 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001776 BTC.
Hord Profile
Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.
