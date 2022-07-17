Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $172.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.53. The company has a market cap of $117.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.23.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

