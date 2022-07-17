Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Stake Boosted by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 57,625 shares in the last quarter.
Honda Motor Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE HMC opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $33.42.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
