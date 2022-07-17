HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Short Interest Update

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,800 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the June 15th total of 223,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered HireQuest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

In related news, Director Edward Jackson purchased 4,600 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.69 per share, for a total transaction of $62,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,473,569.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HireQuest news, Director Jack A. Olmstead bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $43,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,089.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Jackson bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $62,974.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,473,569.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,947 shares of company stock worth $185,595 over the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HireQuest during the 4th quarter worth $1,876,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. HireQuest has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $193.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.89.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. HireQuest had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HireQuest will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. HireQuest’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

