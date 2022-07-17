Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,318 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,560,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,513,000 after acquiring an additional 410,487 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth $209,569,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,540,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,907,000 after acquiring an additional 112,333 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,803,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,520,000 after acquiring an additional 137,281 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Price Performance

DCI stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

