Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,151 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,943 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.48. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.