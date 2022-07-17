Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases 8,642 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,466 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,642 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 1.5% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Boeing by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $147.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.18.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.