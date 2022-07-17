Hills Bank & Trust Co Lowers Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.20.

CAT opened at $173.38 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

