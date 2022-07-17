Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $785,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 347.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 17,184 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,368,000 after buying an additional 214,973 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.51.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

