Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $6.12 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.61.

McDonald's Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE MCD opened at $255.01 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $188.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

