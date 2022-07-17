Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $4.16 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company
In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Deere & Company Price Performance
DE stock opened at $297.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.42.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.58%.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
