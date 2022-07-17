Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 64,096 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 163.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,096 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.37% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

