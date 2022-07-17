Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 145 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.23.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $600.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $710.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.