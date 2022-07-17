Hills Bank & Trust Co Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Bank raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 51,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,190 shares of company stock worth $21,703,323 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DZ Bank lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

KO stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $270.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

