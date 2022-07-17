Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 774 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,851 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,455 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,791 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 159,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 3.3 %

Comcast stock opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $185.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.18. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

