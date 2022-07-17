Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) Short Interest Down 63.1% in June

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the June 15th total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Highland Transcend Partners I Stock Performance

Highland Transcend Partners I stock remained flat at $9.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,362,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,507. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. Highland Transcend Partners I has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $10.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Transcend Partners I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Transcend Partners I in the first quarter valued at about $643,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highland Transcend Partners I Company Profile

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

